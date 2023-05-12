Swifties take over Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift fans take over Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift fans take over Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift fans take over Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out Taylor Swift concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lincoln Financial Field is "holy ground" for Swifties tonight as Taylor Swift will hold the first of three concerts of her Eras Tour. And fans have been lined up to see and hear the pop star.

Thousands of Swifties have taken over Lincoln Financial Field for the first of three sold out shows this weekend in South Philadelphia.

"I am so excited because I can feel the excitement of everybody else," Katie Lazarski, a concert goer said.

"Fun fact when I bought my tickets I was not pregnant," Hallsey Dandongen, a concert goer said.

Fans who were able to score a ticket dressed up for the occasion inspired by their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

"You got to look good if you're seeing Taylor Swift," a concert goer said.

"It's a fashion show this is the best of the best everyone is showing up and showing out," Ameasa Smith, who is attending tonight's concert, said.

Many faithful fans say the best part of tonight is seeing everyone celebrating.

"I think it's just like the community that Taylor Swift brings it brings everyone together it's a fun exciting event," a Swiftie said.

And now all that's left is the music.