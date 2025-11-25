Pennsylvania awards HBO show "Task" nearly $50 million tax credit for production of Season 2

The Delco crime drama series "Task" is getting a nearly $50 million investment from Pennsylvania for its second season, the state's largest tax credit ever awarded to a single show.

The Pennsylvania Film Office announced Monday a $49.8 million award through the Film Production Tax Program to the production of the hit HBO show, created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby.

"Task," starring Emmy-winning actor Mark Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom Brandis, was renewed for a second season last week.

Season 2 of the show will be filmed entirely in southeastern Pennsylvania and is expected to inject $194.1 million into the commonwealth's economy and create more than 3,700 new jobs, according to Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi.

"This is the largest tax credit we've ever awarded to one show, and we're proud to support another returning series by homegrown storyteller Brad Ingelsby through the Film Production Tax Credit Program," Pesi said in a release. "The Shapiro administration understands that supporting productions like TASK have a powerful impact on Pennsylvania's creative economy through the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while also giving new opportunities to local businesses in the southeastern region."

Season 1 of "Task" followed Brandis as he led a task force to investigate a string of armed robberies at drug houses in Philadelphia's working-class suburbs. The season currently has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Task" is the second hit HBO show created by Ingelsby, set in the Philadelphia suburbs. "Mare of Easttown," another crime drama miniseries starring Kate Winslet, debuted in 2021.

"I am thrilled to be filming another season of 'Task' in my home state of Pennsylvania," Ingelsby said in a release. "I'm deeply grateful that I get to tell stories about characters from this very specific part of the country while working alongside the wonderful people who also call Pennsylvania home."

In a release, the Pennsylvania Film Office says it offers a 25% to 30% tax credit to productions that spend at least 60% of their total budget in the commonwealth.