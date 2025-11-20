"Task," Delaware County crime drama series, is coming back to HBO for Season 2

"Task," the Delaware County crime drama series, will return for a second season, HBO announced Thursday.

Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo, who plays FBI agent Tom Brandis, will also return for Season 2, according to Variety.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to have HBO's unwavering support of 'Task' from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences," series creator Brad Ingelsby said in a statement. "They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire 'Task' team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show."

"Task" features Brandis leading an FBI task force investigating a series of armed robberies at drug houses in the Philadelphia suburbs operated by a biker gang. The first season also featured Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox and Martha Plimpton.

Pelphrey, who starred in "Ozark," plays Robbie Prendergast, a garbage collector behind the armed robberies in the area and working to provide for his family.

"Task" got plenty of rave reviews since it debuted in the fall. It currently has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ingelsby, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania, native, is also the creator behind the HBO miniseries "Mare of Easttown," which starred Kate Winslet.

Like "Mare of Easttown," "Task" features actors talking with the Delco accent, and it was shot in several locations in the Delaware Valley.

"We knew well in advance of its launch that we had a powerful drama series on our hands, but it has been so rewarding to witness the audience's fervor and embrace of this show as it grew week after week," Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. "Rarely does a writer balance humanistic storytelling with intricate, explosive plotting but Brad Ingelsby is one of our industry's greats and we have no doubt he will strike as profoundly and addictively once again in season two."