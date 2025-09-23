Where was "Task," the HBO show filmed, and when are new episodes released?

"Task," the crime drama series by the creator of "Mare of Easttown," is currently airing on HBO, and the Philadelphia region — and the area's notable vernacular — are once again in the national spotlight.

Here's what to know about "Task," where it was filmed and more.

Who created "Task" and what is the show about?

"Task" was created by Brad Ingelsby, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania, native who wrote and produced "Mare of Easttown," the 2021 HBO miniseries featuring Kate Winslet.

"Task" is a crime drama that follows a Philadelphia-based FBI agent who is put in charge of ending a string of violent robberies at drug houses in the Delaware Valley.

Who is in the cast of "Task"?

The cast of "Task" features Emmy Award actor Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, a former priest leading an FBI task force investigating the string of violent robberies in the Philly suburbs while dealing with the loss of his wife in a family tragedy.

Tom Pelphrey, who starred in "Ozark," "Guiding Light" and more, plays Robbie Prendergrast, a sanitation worker who is robbing drug houses in the Philly region. Pelphrey, a New Jersey, native, and Emilia Jones, who plays Prendergrast's niece, Maeve, each pull off their best Delco accent in the show.

Where does "Task" take place, and where was it filmed?

"Task" is set in the Philadelphia suburbs in Delaware and Chester counties, just like "Mare of Easttown."

The miniseries was filmed in locations all over the Philadelphia region like Marcus Hook, Media, Ridley, South Philly, Mont Clare and much more. The shows features regional favorites like Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and roast pork sandwiches with hot peppers and plenty of horseradish.

In episode 2, Brandis (Ruffalo) is seen scarfing down a hoagie from A Cut Above Deli in Newtown Square.

In episode 3, Fabien Frankel, who plays Anthony Grasso, and Alison Oliver, who plays Lizzie, stop by Barnaby's, a local bar, which was shot at the Ridley House on MacDade Boulevard. The location used used to be a Barnaby's but it changed in 2019.

Other notable locations of the show so far include Ralph's Italian Restaurant in South Philly and the Roundhouse, the Philadelphia Police Department's former headquarters.

When do the new episodes of "Task" come out?

New episodes of "Task" are released on Sundays at 9 p.m. They're available to stream on HBO Max.