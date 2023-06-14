Tacony truck business warns impacts to staff and grocery shoppers of I-95 collapse

Repair shop in Tacony worries about business in the aftermath of I-95 collapse

Repair shop in Tacony worries about business in the aftermath of I-95 collapse

Repair shop in Tacony worries about business in the aftermath of I-95 collapse

TACONY, Pa. (CBS) -- Executives of a large-truck repair shop said Wednesday that the I-95 closures could hurt businesses, staff, and families across the area.

Harry Schlereth is the CEO of PennPower Group, which repairs large vehicles like SEPTA busses and tractor-trailer cabs.

He said close to half his customers are not coming into the shop.

He said getting to the facility is a challenge, "it's really about the impact to the customer."

He was also worried about his employees. He said fewer customers means less money for training and raises.

"We have people who have been here for 35, 40 years. We don't want to go back to COVID where we're saying, 'Hey, we don't have the resources because we were impacted negatively by something outside our control,'" he said.

Executive Vice President of PennPower Fleet Operations Ted Jones looked at the crawling traffic on I-95, which runs right behind the facility.

He said the shutdown also hurts families buying fresh food from carrier trucks now going longer distances, "and when they break down, they have to get us quick before the food spoils. So, it's been a time-management challenge."

That is even true for the company's mobile units meant to make repairs and deliveries in the field.

Garage Manager Phillip Champion said he knows delays around I-95 could take months, but businesses in Tacony cannot wait that long.

"It's gotta happen fast. They have to get all facets of the government, politics and all. They gotta figure it out," Champion explained.

PennPower, like many businesses, tries to navigate this new norm.

They are being proactive by calling and emailing clients to let them know the best detours that lead to the facility.