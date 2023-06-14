Officials to address I-95 collapse in news conference

Officials to provide more information on the massive repair job for I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leaders will provide an update on the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Leaders will provide an update on the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

A portion of the highway near Cottman Avenue collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck crashed, caught fire and exploded. The crash and blast killed the driver, Nathan Moody, of Merchantville, New Jersey.

Only the northbound lanes collapsed, but the southbound lanes were compromised and are being demolished this week.

Officials previously said the demolition is expected to take about four more days. Then comes the cleanup. After that, crews can finally start to rebuild the overpass that used to carry about 160,000 cars and trucks every day but is now mostly desolate and being reduced to rubble.

The loss of part of this major highway is already impacting drivers and the shipping and trucking industries. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who visited the site Tuesday, said the collapse will likely affect the prices of goods and services.

With all the changes to traffic as a result, businesses in the area are worried about their bottom line.

There still is no solid timeline for when the highway will be open to the public, but officials may provide those answers Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Mayor Jim Kenney, Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Blatt and Ryan Boyer of the Building & Construction Trades Council will speak at the 11 a.m. event.