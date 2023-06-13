Not trucker friendly: Truckers try to navigate detours after I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Long-term closures and detours from the I-95 collapse are expected to hit both local and national supply chains. Simply put, time is money.

Truck drivers we've talked to Tuesday at the King of Prussia Service Plaza, just right off the turnpike, agree it's certainly taking more time for them to move goods around the Delaware Valley with that chunk of I-95 closed.

The truck lot at the KOP Service Plaza was packed Tuesday afternoon. Many drivers say they're trying to navigate how to get around now with detours in place following the partial interstate collapse.

"You're going through different routes, you're going through different directions that really aren't trucker friendly," Zach Coombs said.

Tuesday's haul for trucker Coombs would have normally taken him on I-95 as he drove from York, Pennsylvania to Lakewood, New Jersey but the miles-long shutdown took him everywhere but.

"I had to detour so I took another 45 minutes to an hour to get anywhere so I had to plan that in my day and we're already facing a timer when we start," Coombs said.

Rebecca Oyler with the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association says at last check, some 14,000 trucks pass through the impacted area of I-95 every day.

Right now, the association is telling its members to look for routes even outside of the one Penndot recommends, which includes using Route 1.

"Putting 14,000 trucks on an area with 60 stop lights is not going to be ideal as anyone can recognize," Oyler said. "We are concerned about that."

Oyler echoes what we heard from truck drivers. Many of the detours, they believe, aren't suitable for truck traffic.

"They're going to have to take breaks," Oyler said. "Some of these areas on these local roads are not made to accommodate trucks.

When it comes to consumers, experts say expect delivery delays and a possible bump in the cost of goods.

As for Coombs, he feels the next few months without I-95 are going to be a headache for just about everyone.

"It's going to make the days longer and the stuff that we haul is not going to get to the shelves," Coombs said.

Another thing we heard today from truck drivers, please respect them on the road.

One driver said they want the public to know doing their best to get goods safely to their destination.

It is going to take more time right now but cutting them off, stopping suddenly, and the like just makes things worse.