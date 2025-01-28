Pennsylvania state trooper breaks leg after falling off horse following crash during NFC championship game

A Pennsylvania state trooper broke his leg after falling off his horse during an incident while on patrol in South Philadelphia during the Eagles' NFC championship win, state police said Tuesday.

State police said a suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle while driving under the influence. State police have not identified the driver.

According to a PSP spokesperson, the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday during the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders.

The spokesperson said troopers from the mounted patrol unit were called to Live! Casino to help break up a large crowd. When the troopers arrived, the crowd was under control, and they went back on patrol.

Six mounted troopers went south on Darien Street just north of Pattison Avenue when a white pickup truck drove past their formation, causing the injured trooper to fall off his horse, according to state police. The trooper suffered a broken leg.

His horse was not injured, state police said.

State police said mounted troopers pulled the truck over south of the crash location. Another trooper in a marked vehicle arrested the driver after a standardized field sobriety test.

On Monday, Mayor Cherelle Parker praised Philadelphia's celebrations after the Birds' win, saying in large, the city "celebrated responsibly." Police said a driver was arrested after driving into a crowd at Broad and Spring Garden streets, injuring multiple people, and a man was arrested after a stabbing in the parking lots in the sports complex.

Police said there were 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse and four assaults on police with two arrests. Other incidents include two shootings and the front of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was vandalized, according to police.