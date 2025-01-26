Multiple people hurt after car strikes crowd following Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship win, police say

Multiple people were hurt when a car drove into a crowd in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia Sunday night after the Eagles game, police said.

A driver struck a crowd near Broad and Spring Garden streets around 9:30 p.m., and at least one person was taken to the hospital. Multiple people were injured but no deaths have been reported.

The driver is in custody, Philadelphia police said on social media. The incident "does not appear to be intentional," police said.

Witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia drivers were doing donuts in the street.

Crowds filled the streets of Center City after the Eagles won the NFC championship title game, defeating the Washington Commanders, 55-23, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story and will be updated.