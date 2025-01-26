Watch CBS News
Man stabbed outside Xfinity Live! Philadelphia after Eagles' win over Commanders, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 25-year-old man was stabbed near Xfinity Live! Philadelphia after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, police said. Police said they arrested a man after the incident. 

The stabbing happened on the 3600 block of South 11th Street. 

Police said a 34-year-old man stabbed a 25-year-old man after an altercation. 

The 25-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police. 

The 34-year-old man was arrested following the stabbing, police said. 

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl and will face the Kansas City Chiefs after dominating the Commanders.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

