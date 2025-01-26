Man stabbed outside Xfinity Live! Philadelphia after Eagles' win over Commanders, police say

A 25-year-old man was stabbed near Xfinity Live! Philadelphia after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, police said. Police said they arrested a man after the incident.

The stabbing happened on the 3600 block of South 11th Street.

Police said a 34-year-old man stabbed a 25-year-old man after an altercation.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

The 34-year-old man was arrested following the stabbing, police said.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl and will face the Kansas City Chiefs after dominating the Commanders.