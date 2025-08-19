Judge throws out lawsuit aimed to prevent sinking of SS United States

A federal judge in Florida earlier this month tossed out the remaining lawsuit that aimed to prevent the sinking of the historic SS United States.

The record-breaking vessel from the 1950s has been docked in Mobile, Alabama, while it's prepped for sinking off the coast of Destin, Florida, where it will become the world's largest artificial reef.

The New York Coalition to Save the Steam Ship United States argued the vessel should be preserved because of its historic value.

The coalition's lawsuit was filed two months after Okaloosa County, Florida, took ownership of the SS United States.

A judge ruled the coalition lacked standing, writing it was formed for the purpose of interfering with Okaloosa County's intended and authorized use of the ship.

A lawyer for the coalition did not respond to requests for comment.

The SSUS had been moored off a South Philadelphia pier for 28 years before a rent dispute last year left the ship nowhere to go.

The ocean liner left the South Philly pier to begin its voyage of becoming an artificial reef in February after months of delays. The first 30 minutes of its journey out of Philadelphia can be seen on our YouTube channel.

The ship was originally built to move troops in the event of war and later converted into a cruise liner. It was once considered the fastest ship in the world.

Dozens of people braved the bitter cold in February to say goodbye to the SS United States in South Philly.

"We're pretty sad about it because it's something that every single time we pass by and I always point it out to my daughters," Melissa Espinal, from South Philadelphia, said.