SS United States marks end of 1st leg of journey to becoming world's largest artificial reef

SS United States begins approach into Alabama as part of final voyage to become artificial reef

The SS United States began its final approach into Mobile, Alabama, Monday morning, marking the end of the first leg of its journey to becoming the world's largest artificial reef.

The historic ocean liner entered the mouth of Mobile Bay around 8:30 a.m., two days ahead of schedule.

The ship will be stripped of hazardous materials over the next several months before sinking off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The ship's 11-day journey from South Philadelphia to Alabama was a race against the clock. The tugboat guiding the vessel rushed to stay ahead of a storm generating 25 mph winds and 10-foot waves.

When it set sail for its maiden voyage in 1952, the SS United States was an engineering marvel. Today, it still holds the record as the fastest ocean liner to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Mike Vinik, the tugboat's captain, said he's proud to guide the historic ship.

"It was just absolutely extraordinary. The emotions and, just, the honor of being able to guide her out was second to none," Vinik said. "I feel like we're a pallbearer to a superhero, to America's flagship."

Susan Gibbs, the president of the SS United States Conservancy, praised Vinik and his crew for their "expert care" as the ship completed its historic 401st voyage.

"As she moved through the waves for the first time in 28 years, countless onlookers and admirers along the country's eastern seaboard were inspired by her majesty and beauty," Gibbs said in a statement. "Now, as she prepares for her next chapter, the SS United States Conservancy, together with Florida's Okaloosa County, will advance the design and development of a dynamic and immersive museum and visitor's center that will celebrate the ship's place in American history."

The ocean liner's sinking is scheduled for September.