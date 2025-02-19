Watch live: Track SS United States as it moves out of Philadelphia after nearly 30 years

After months of delays, the historic SS United States ocean liner is scheduled to finally depart a Philadelphia pier today and embark on a new voyage as it prepares to become the world's largest artificial reef off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

The SS United States has been docked at a South Philadelphia pier for nearly 30 years. The ship moved for the first time in 28 years from Pier 82 to Pier 80 on Friday at high tide as part one of the moving operation began. Today, the nation's sole surviving ocean liner will leave the Delaware River to be towed on a two-week journey to Mobile, Alabama, where reefing preparations will be made.

You can track the ship's journey via GPS. The tracking will start once the vessel begins the moving operations, according to a release from Okaloosa County's Tourism Development Department.

The SS United States is scheduled to leave Pier 80 and begin the journey down the Delaware at low tide at approximately 12:45 p.m. Fans of the ship can watch the vessel move in the video player above.

The ship will pass under various bridges, including the Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76), the Commodore Barry Bridge (U.S. 322) and the Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295), according to the SS United States Conservancy. Instead of closing the Delaware River Port Authority bridges, there will be temporary traffic stops on the Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges as the ship passes through to minimize driver distraction.

The Delaware Rive Port Authority posted on X Wednesday that traffic will temporarily halt on the Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges at the following times:

WWB: Temporary halt expected between 12:45-1 p.m.

CBB: Temporary halt expected between 4:45-5:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Delaware River and Bay Authority told CBS News Philadelphia there are no plans to close the Delaware Memorial Bridge since there is enough clearance for the ship to pass underneath.

"Today, the nation's sole surviving ocean liner will glide down the Delaware River to begin the next chapter in her uniquely American story. As the fastest ship to ever cross the Atlantic travels for the first time since arriving in Philadelphia in 1996, we are reminded of the postwar high-water mark that the SS United States so gracefully and powerfully embodied when she was launched in 1951," SS United States Conservancy President Susan Gibbs said in a statement.

"Now under the care of new owners, the ship will forever symbolize our nation's strength, innovation, and resilience. During this period of intense political polarization, America's Flagship, built through a public-private partnership as a luxury liner and a top-secret, high-speed, troop transport to protect our national interests overseas, illustrates the power and the promise of coalescing around a common cause."

In October 2024, officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, purchased the SS United States for $10 million with plans to sink the ship to create an artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach and open up a land-based museum and visitor center.

Susan Gibbs, president of the SS United States Conservancy and the granddaughter of the ship's designer, previously said the team is committed to creating a state-of-the-art museum infusing modern-day technology with original artifacts and artwork from the SSUS. There are plans to incorporate one or both of the ship's funnels and radar mast and recreate areas of the vessel using original materials.

"This next chapter of the SS United States' story will bring tens of thousands of people annually from around the world to experience her," Gibbs said in October 2024.

Originally built to move troops in the event of war, the SS United States was eventually converted into a cruise liner and was considered the fastest ship in the world at the time.

CBS News Philadelphia

Throughout its 17 years on the high seas, some of the SS US' famous passengers included four U.S. Presidents (Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and a young Bill Clinton) as well as Judy Garland, Coco Chanel, Sean Connery, Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney.

The "will-they-won't-they" battle of the SS United States' departure has been nothing short of eventful. The historic vessel's departure from Philadelphia waters was scheduled, rescheduled and then rescheduled again after concerns over weather and a potential bridge strike. This followed a hefty legal battle and burglary in the fall.

Read more about the SS United States

Our news team has been on your corner covering the SS United States for nearly 15 years. Here's a look at some of our previous coverage.