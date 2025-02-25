Tests show water supply and air quality around SPS Technologies fire site safe, DEP says

The drinking water supply and air quality around the site of the massive SPS Technologies fire in Abington Township are safe, according to test results from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials have been testing the water and air quality since the fire started on Monday, Feb. 17 around the Montgomery County facility on Highland Avenue. The fire was officially put out five days later on Feb. 22.

According to the DEP, recent water samples taken from the confluence of the Delaware River – a drinking water supply for the region – did not detect "any chemicals of concern."

Initial water samples from the Tookany Creek on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 detected low levels of cyanide in the water immediately downstream from the site of the fire, data posted on the DEP website shows. The agency said officials will continue to monitor the water, but added that there aren't any drinking water intakes along the creek in that direction.

Both the DEP and EPA are monitoring air quality at two specific locations, both of which are southeast of SPS Technologies: on the railroad tracks between the fire site and homes located about 100 meters SE of the plant, and next to the Jenkintown Middle/High school complex.

While no hazards have been detected in the air quality, the state said official lab tests for particulate matter hydrogen cyanide, chlorine, volatile organic compounds, hydrogen sulfide and sulfuric acid are still pending.

"DEP personnel have been on-site every day since the fire began to monitor water quality, oversee emergency response efforts, and assist firefighters as needed. Sampling results by DEP show no concern for drinking water safety from the fire, and the department is working closely with SPS on the site's cleanup," DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said. "Moving forward, DEP will conduct inspections of storage tanks, ensure proper disposal of debris, and continue collaborating with SPS on the site's long-term plans."

Earlier this week, a class-action lawsuit was filed against SPS Technologies on behalf of residents impacted by the fire. The suit alleges that the fire was caused by SPS not properly maintaining the building, which manufactures metal equipment for the aerospace industry and other sectors, including the military.

Following the fire, some people living in the area were asked to voluntarily evacuate, while others were asked to shelter in place. Those orders were lifted on Feb. 19.