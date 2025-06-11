Kyle Schwarber joined by Phillies teammates at charity event for first responders, military members

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was joined by his teammates Wednesday night to host "Schwarber's Block Party" to support first responders, military personnel and their families following the team's win over the Cubs.

For him, the event is personal.

Schwarber comes from a family deeply connected to public service and law enforcement.

"Being young, you don't realize how they are going about their job and putting their lives on the line on a daily basis for their communities and for their country," Schwarber said. "When you get older, you grow a bigger appreciation for that."

The sold-out charity event was held at Yards Brewery on Wednesday, and is a "Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes" benefit, which started in 2017 and aims to give thanks and raise funds for wellness, education, crisis needs and awareness for the heroes in our community every day.

"It's not a thank you to me, it's a thank you for them," Schwarber said.

Schwarber's goal was to express gratitude for the sacrifices first responders and their families make. He said this is a way to give back.

"I have been a guy lucky to say hi and bye to mom, hi and bye to dad, tell them I love them every night, and there are a lot of people who aren't that lucky," Schwarber said. "And when you get to meet those individuals and hear their stories, like I said, that's what this room is going towards."

Dozens of items were up for auction. Since the event began two years ago, more than $580,000 has been raised for Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes.

"He's so genuine and so authentic," Mark O'Connor, from the nonprofit Families Behind the Badge, said. "He also invites family members down to games and comes up on the stands and speak to them and they are so loved, there were a lot of tears."