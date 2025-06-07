Phillies place Bryce Harper on 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation after missing Friday's game

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is headed to the 10-day injured list, team President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said Saturday. The team said Harper did not play in Friday's game at the Pittsburgh Pirates due to right wrist inflammation.

Harper, who recently notched his 1,000th career RBI, previously missed some games due to a right elbow injury after being hit by a pitch in a May 27 game against the Atlanta Braves.

Harper returned to the lineup a week later for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper is hitting .258 with an .814 OPS so far in 2025. He heads to the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 6 (Friday).

The Phillies have called up infielder Otto Kemp from the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and he could potentially make his major league debut. Kemp is a .313 hitter with 14 home runs in 48 games for the minor league affiliate.

The Phillies also called up right-handed relief pitcher Daniel Robert from Lehigh Valley and sent down righty reliever Alan Rangel.