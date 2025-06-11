Phillies made Otto Kemp's dream a reality: "I'm just going out there, trying to compete, win baseball games"

Otto Kemp had to look around the Phillies' clubhouse when he arrived at Citizens Bank Park for the first time this week. Kemp never stepped foot in Citizens Bank Park for good reason, as he wanted to keep things in perspective.

An undrafted player doesn't make the majors every day, especially one from Division II Point Loma Nazarene University.

"It was more so trying to keep the moment special and keep it fresh, and not knowing really what I was walking into," Kemp said. "I wasn't seeking out an opportunity to do that. Just keeping the moment special, keeping the dream alive and always remembering your goals. That was the motivation behind it."

The last two years have been a whirlwind for Kemp as he's rocketed up the minor leagues and onto the Phillies' radar. He started the 2024 season in Clearwater and hit his way up through three levels in the organization, ending up in Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He started this year in Lehigh Valley, leading the International League in home runs (14) and OPS (1.010) while sporting a .313 batting average.

Kemp's stock was never higher. He was starting to think that his dream of making it to the big leagues was coming.

"It was definitely a possibility. You know you're on the radar and you're giving yourself the best chance that you can," Kemp said. "I felt like I did that. So yeah, you do start to think that a bit, but you can't put the car ahead of the horse. You just have to be where you are on that given day and keep going. I just have to try and do my best one day at a time."

The Phillies made Kemp's dream a reality, as he was called up when the IronPigs were in Charlotte late Friday night. Kemp arrived in Pittsburgh around 10:30 a.m. the next morning and was inserted into the lineup for a 4:05 p.m. game. It was a whirlwind of a day for Kemp, as he and his wife, Lily, called everyone close to them for several hours, trying to get them to Pittsburgh.

A long day for Kemp ended in a dream come true.

"It was a whirlwind, but this is what you dream about, you know?" Kemp said. "The adrenaline takes over, and you just let yourself ride the high. It was as much as me trying to enjoy the moment, but also it was me getting ready to go, getting ready to compete, and trying to win a ball game. There were times where I sat back and had a moment to enjoy it, but for the most part, it was just go compete."

Five days into his major league career, the feeling in the major leagues is still surreal for Kemp. His workmanlike approach has never wavered, showing the Phillies he can be on the field wherever they need him. Kemp made his first start at first base on Wednesday, after playing 30 games there in the minors (per Kemp's recollection).

"We've been doing some work, and he told Bobby (Dickerson) and me that he's more than comfortable at first base," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "And when Bryce (Harper) comes back, Bohm's going to be playing third. So we might as well do it now."

Kemp will also be getting some time in left field and second base, or wherever the Phillies need him. He's just taking everything all in as he acclimates to life in the major leagues.

The best appears yet to come, as Kemp stays true to himself.

"It's been really cool to be around these guys and just seeing how everything operates," Kemp said. "I'm just going out there, trying to compete, win baseball games and not make this game bigger than it needs to be."