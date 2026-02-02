Don't park on this major stretch of Broad Street in Philadelphia for snow removal Tuesday, city says

South Philadelphia residents: Don't park on Broad Street overnight into Tuesday.

As if parking wasn't hard enough after Philadelphia got nearly 10 inches of snow, the city is now asking residents not to park on South Broad Street between Washington and Oregon avenues starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday for a snow removal operation.

"The Streets Department urges everyone traveling near this lifting operation, and others taking place across Philadelphia, to plan extra travel time, slow down, and help keep our crews safe by giving them plenty of space to do their work," the Streets Department said in a statement Monday.

South Broad Street between Washington and Oregon avenues stretches nearly 2 miles. The city says all vehicles "must be moved" before snow removal starts, and that where they will be relocated will be on a "case-by-case basis."

The snow removal operation will "involve dozens of vehicles, including excavators and loaders, which may temporarily disrupt traffic," according to the city.

The city said residents can park for free at Lot U at Citizens Bank Park between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. The city said people who can't retrieve their car from the lot by 6 p.m. should find other street parking.

Philadelphians have been frustrated with the snow removal in the city since last week's winter storm, especially on side streets in multiple neighborhoods.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will also resume enforcing meters and towing cars Tuesday.