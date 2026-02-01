Snow cleanup continues across Philadelphia neighborhoods, a week after snowstorm

City crews were still clearing lingering snow and ice in Philadelphia on Sunday, one week after the winter storm that dumped 9 inches of snow on the city, and using heavy machinery to haul away piles that remained in some neighborhoods.

A city spokesperson said the work is part of the final steps of the city's "lifting and loading" operation, aimed at removing snow from residential streets where larger equipment can't fit.

Caroline Beaumont, a Spring Garden resident, said she was both relieved and impressed.

"They're brilliant, masterful — I've seen them already in my neighborhood, and they are so fast," she said.

The city said nearly 300 vehicles and pieces of equipment were deployed over the weekend, with particular attention to clearing curb ramps to improve pedestrian access.

Some residents said the cleanup was overdue after days of difficult travel. Yuri, a resident of Fairmount, said snow blocked access to bus stops and left cars buried.

"They left a lot of snow — you couldn't get through to the bus," he said. "The bus stations were plowed in, cars were plowed in."

In Manayunk, the cold weather made it harder to clean up a water main break near Cotton and Cresson streets, creating a headache for residents and businesses.

Tristan Baldwin said he woke up to "a nightmarish situation" — about four inches of water in his basement. He had to carry out items in the frigid temperatures.

"We definitely lost some stuff," he said.

The break also forced McGillicuddy's Restaurant & Irish Pub to close, and nearby streets became slick and puddled before quickly freezing over. City salt trucks were seen treating the roadway.

In South Philadelphia, some residents were still digging out their cars a full week after the storm, saying the freezing weather made the work tougher.

"It's really frozen. Not ideal," resident Scott Fina said.

Another South Philly resident, Megan Wiley, said she hopes the city is better equipped to handle the next snowstorm.

"I just hope we're way more prepared next time," she said.