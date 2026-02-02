Philadelphia Parking Authority to resume enforcing meters, towing cars Tuesday

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin enforcing meters and other rules as normal Tuesday morning, the agency announced Monday afternoon.

The PPA will enforce all parking regulations, including meters, kiosks, time zones and safety violations, starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., the announcement said. Some of those rules were not being enforced following last weekend's snowstorm, which prompted a snow emergency in the city.

The PPA is also set to resume towing and impounding illegally parked vehicles Tuesday.

The PPA says its garages and lots at Philadelphia International Airport are always open and are accessible with cleared roads and parking spaces.

Crews on Sunday afternoon were still cleaning up lingering snow from neighborhood streets, and a city spokesperson said the work was part of the final steps of the city's "lifting and loading" operation, aimed at removing snow from residential streets where larger equipment can't fit.

The Streets Department on Monday said crews are now using dump trucks and scoop snow and ice and move it to storage locations around the city.