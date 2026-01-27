Several roads in Philadelphia closing Tuesday night for snow removal. Here's what to know.

Philadelphia is closing several roads in Center City Tuesday night to remove snow after a winter storm dumped nearly 10 inches over the weekend.

The roads will be closed from 4 p.m. through midnight Tuesday.

Philadelphia road closures for snow removal

Here are the roads:

Penn Square around City Hall

North Broad from Arch Street to City Hall

South Broad from Chestnut Street to City Hall

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

JFK Boulevard from Filbert to 16th Street

East Market Street from 13th Street to City Hall

West Market Street from 16th Street to City Hall

According to the city, the snow removal operation will involve dozens of vehicles, including excavators and loaders.

The crews have been working in North Philly for the last two days and removing snow from Girard Avenue and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The city says the crews will be removing snow from narrow roadways, primary streets and taking it to snow storage sites across Philadelphia.

Days later, many people around Philadelphia are still digging out of their neighborhoods after snow blanketed the region, despite the city ending the snow emergency Tuesday morning.

Are Philadelphia schools open Wednesday?

All School District of Philadelphia school buildings will be closed again Wednesday, and it will be another virtual learning day for students. District offices and early childhood centers will be closed, and after-school programs should be canceled.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools will use a "flexible instruction day" again on Wednesday as well.