New Jersey restaurant auctioning off booth from "The Sopranos" series finale

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- The restaurant booth where Tony Soprano sat in the final scene of "The Sopranos" series finale is up for auction.

The scene was filmed at Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

In a social media post, the restaurant owners said:

"The integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first. Customer safety is a priority for us and should be for our patrons as well."

Bidding for the booth ends Monday at 10 p.m. As of Thursday evening, the highest bid was over $37,000.