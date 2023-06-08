Hazardous air quality is making for dangerous conditions. Here is what's been postponed.

What are the health impacts of poor air quality from wildfire smoke?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hazardous haze and smoke from the eastern Canadian wildfires are making for dangerous conditions in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. The air quality is impacting schools, universities, Pride events and more.

At one point overnight, Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley had the worst air quality index ratings in the world.

The air quality has forced a ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport, meaning all departures were grounded and incoming flights were held.

Here is a roundup of the events in the area that have been postponed, canceled, or impacted.

Schools and commencements

The Cheltenham School District says its commencement scheduled for Thursday will now take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

"We are optimistic the air quality numbers will drop in the next 24 hours," Dr. Brian W. Scriven said. "Friday's prediction looks more favorable, with Montgomery County forecast to be in the moderate level (yellow)."

Meanwhile, the Lower Merion School District says its schools upgraded their filtration systems after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district says its medical staff will monitor students for any breathing or health-related issues and will be working with the Montgomery County health department.

UPDATE from Lower Merion Schools: Welsh Valley MS 8th Grade trip to Dorney Park & Gkadwayne ES 1st grade trip to Elmwood Park Zoo both canceled tomorrow. ⁦@CBSPhiladelphia⁩ https://t.co/TwisN48fn1 — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) June 8, 2023

The Downingtown School District says its school-related activities will be held indoors Thursday morning, which is the district's last day of school. Students have an early dismissal and the district says it will continue to monitor the air quality before its final graduation scheduled for Thursday night. If the graduation remains on, it will be live-streamed, the district said.

The Camden County School District has moved to gym and recess to all indoors and canceled outdoor field trips.

Philadelphia Zoo

The zoo says it will be closed Thursday because of "the continued high air quality index."

Due to the continued high air quality index, the Zoo will be closed today, Thursday, June 8, for the safety of our staff, guests, and animals. We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation as it progresses. pic.twitter.com/5I3QNZOpOD — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) June 8, 2023

In a statement Wednesday, a zoo spokesperson said, "The health and well-being of our animals is a top priority. All of our animals currently have access to their indoor areas and may not be visible to guests for as long as the air quality alert is in place."

The zoo said Thursday it'll continue to monitor the air quality index.

Eastern State Penitentiary

The penitentiary is closed Thursday and plans to operate on a normal schedule Friday.

Haddon Township Pride parade

The Haddon Township Equity Initiative has postponed its Pride parade scheduled for Thursday because of the hazardous air quality.

"The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance to us," Haddon Township Equity Initiative said, "and therefore, due to these extraordinary circumstances beyond our control, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our annual HT Pride Parade & Events."

The Haddon Township Equity Initiative says it's working with the township and others to reschedule the HT Pride Events. There's no rescheduled date at this time.

Non-public baseball finals

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has rescheduled Thursday's non-public baseball finals in Hamilton Township until Friday.

Camden County outdoor activities

Camden County says it has canceled several events scheduled for Thursday and Friday because of the air quality. The canceled events include Thursday afternoon yoga, Friday Cardio on the Cooper and Movies in the Park -- Harry Potter at the Dell.

"In order to protect the health of our residents while the region is under a Code Orange Fine Particles Action Day Alert, we've decided cancel several outdoor events," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, said in a statement. "We recommend for residents to limit their time outdoors but if you must go outside, please wear a high-quality face mask and make sure to monitor for any respiratory symptoms."