List of Philadelphia Pride Month events 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready because June is National Gay Pride Month and the Philadelphia area has a list of events to celebrate.

LGBTQ+ Wellness Fair

May 30, 2023 -- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Nicetown-Tioga Library at 3720 North Broad Street

The Nicetown-Tioga Library, along with the Bradbury-Sullivan LBGT Community Center, is hosting the Philly LGBTQ+ Wellness Fair. The event will include a variety of activities and resources, including HIV testing and healthcare enrollment. There will also be a wardrobe gift card giveaway, as well as snacks.

For more information, visit the Free Library of Philadelphia website.

Gender 101

May 31, 2023 -- 5 p.m.

Location: Northeast Regional Library at 2228 Cottonman Avenue

The Northeast Regional Library is hosting an event for those who are interested in learning more about what pronouns are or what being transgender means. The event aims to help participants gain a basic understanding of gender identity and expression in the modern world, including terminology and the importance of safe spaces for gender-diverse youth, according to organizers.

For more information, visit the Free Library of Philadelphia website.

Philly Pride 365

June 4, 2023 -- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Independence Mall to 12th and Locust, Philadelphia

The day-long, family-friendly celebration will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Pride "Love, Light and Liberation" march through Philadelphia's Center City. The march will start at Independence Mall, located at 5th and Arch streets, and will end at the Gayborhood Festival near 12th and Locust streets. It is a vehicle-free community march that is open to all, according to organizers. No registration is needed to participate.

After the walk, enjoy food, music and more at the Gayborhood Pride Festival, where the fun will continue until 7 p.m.

Parking is expected to be limited, so organizers said "public transportation is your best bet." Several SEPTA bus stops are conveniently located near the march starting line, as well as the 5th Street Independence Hall station to the Market/Frankford subway line. However, while driving isn't recommended, there are also several parking lots just a few blocks away from the festival.

For more information, visit the Philly Pride 365 website.

SWEAT LGBTQ Dance Party: Philly Pride Edition

June 3, 2023 -- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Cancanaugh Riverdeck, 417 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Grab your friends and head to Cavanaugh's River Deck for their outdoor LGBTQ dance party! Express yourself by wearing your most vibrant outfit.

Organizers claim it is the largest LGBTQ+ event of the summer. People of all genders, sexual orientations and identities are welcome.

Tickets cost $30. To get yours, click here.

NOVEM LGBTQ+ Pride WOD 2023 Fitness Fundraiser

June 3, 2023 -- 8 a.m. to noon

Location: 1732 N Howard Street, Philadelphia

Help support the Attic Youth Center of Philadelphia by participating in the 2023 LGBTQ+ Pride WOD Fitness Fundraiser. Registration for a workout heat is $10 for current Novem members and $20 for non-Novem members.

For more information on out to participate or donate, visit the event page.

6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl - Philadelphia

June 17, 2023 -- 4 p.m. to midnight

Location: Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, 254 South 12th Street, Philadelphia

Show your pride at the 6th annual Pride Bar Crawl - Philadelphia. Crawl locations include Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, Bru Craft & Wurst, Club Pulse & Bar, Down Nightclub Philadelphia, Drinker's Pub, Howl at the Moon Philadelphia, Raven Lounge and Tradesman's.

Tickets are between $15-$20 and include 1-2 complimentary drinks or shots, free cover to drag show, exclusive drink specials, food specials at partner venues, access to bar crawl map, custom pride badges with vouchers and an afterparty.

The 2022 Pride Crawl donated $22,653 to the Trevor Project, according to event organizers. This year, 20% of the event proceeds will go to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

To get your ticket, visit the Pride Bar Crawl event page.

PRIDE Solstice: The Philadelphia Freedom Band in Concert

June 21, 2023 -- 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Parkway Central Library at 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia

Put on your dance shoes, because the Philadelphia Freedom Band is hosting a PRIDE Solstice concert! They will perform a selection of music, including songs from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Blink 182, Dua Lipa and more.

The event is for all ages and general admission is free.

For more information, click here.

Youth Queer Lit Fest

June 24, 2023 -- 1 p.m.

Location: Philadelphia City Institute at 1905 Locust Street

The Free Library of Philadelphia is inviting young people between ages 10 to 19 for a celebration of queer middle-grade and teen books. Middle and high schoolers are encouraged to talk about their favorite books featuring LGBTQ+ characters. Parents and caregivers are also welcome.

For more information, visit the Free Library of Philadelphia website.

PRIDE: Poets in the Park

June 26, 2023 -- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Shakespeare Park at 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia

Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting the first PRIDE: Poets in the Park, which will feature local poets Boston Gordan, Campbell Simmons and Sean Hanrahan. Each will be reading selections from their works, as well as discussing their craft and take questions.

Time permitting, there may be an opportunity for open mic readings from the audience, according to organizers

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Buzz Gworls Pride Month Drag Brunch

June 11, 2023 -- 12 p.m.

Location: City Winery, Philadelphia

Get your tickets to the Buzz Gworls Pride Month Drag Brunch. Tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For more information, visit the City Winery website.

Doylestown Pride Festival

June 17- 25, 2023

Location: County Theater at 20 E. State Street in Doylestown, PA

Doylestown is hosting its 4th annual PRIDE festival. A collection of local organizations and businesses will come together to celebrate diverse sexual orientations and gender identities within the community. The multi-day event will feature a series of film screenings, drag brunch, PRIDE block party, music and more!

June 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Pride flag raising at the lawn of the Bucks County Administration Building

June 15 at 7 p.m.: Switch on The Pride at Puck & The Gaden Bar

June 17 at 8 p.m.: Pride Music Party 2023 on Pine Street

June 18 at 7 p.m.: Film screening of "Framing Anges" at the County Theater

June 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Doylestown Pride Ride. Meet at the corner of MacFarlane Lane and Lafayette Street behind CB West.

June 22 at 7 p.m.: Film screening of "My Policeman" at the County Theater.

June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Block Party 2023 between E. State Street and Pine & Main streets.

June 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Drag brunch at Genevieve's Kitchen

June 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Rainbow Room hosts the Queen Youth Open Mic at TileWorks.

For more information, visit the Doylestown Pride Festival website.

Delaware County Pride Parade

June 3, 2023 -- Noon -1:30 p.m.

Location: 104 E. State Street, Media, PA

Join Delaware County for its inaugural Pride Parade! The 1-mile parade will run along State Street and loop around Media, PA.

For more information or to sign up to participate, visit the UDTJ website.

Delaware County Pride Festival

June 10 -- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Upper Darby Municipal Building - One Center, 100 Garrett Rd

Delaware County is hosting its 3rd annual Pride Festival! There will be vendors and music, as well as kid-friendly activities such as face painting, nail painting and more!

While the event is free, organizers ask those who wish to attend to reserve a free ticket before the festival.

For more information, visit the click here

New Jersey Pride Events

New Jersey Gay Pride 2023

June 4, 2023 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Location: Ashbury Park NJ

The annual New Jersey statewide LGBTQ+ Pride celebration is returning for its 31st year! IT is said to be the largest and oldest LGTBQ Pride celebration in the garden state, according to organizers.

A parade will kick off at noon, passing through the center of Asbury Park with floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands and enthusiastic marchers.

Following the parade will be a six-hour outdoor concert against the backdrop of New Jersey's famous boardwalk.

You also won't want to miss out on the Pride Festival, where you can find job opportunities, housing options, help with family issues, disease prevention and screenings, as well as sources of support for victims of violence and abuse.

It is a family and pet-friendly event. Admission is $10.

For more information, visit the Jersey Pride website.

Merchantville Pride & the Pride at Peak Fashion Show

June 3, 2023 -- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Peak Secondhand at 105 Centre Street; Merchantville, New Jersey.

Join Merchantville Pride for fashion, music, attitude and pride.

The free event will kick off with a flag-raising, followed by Drag Queen Story Time at the library at 11 a.m., according to organizers. Attendees can also expect performances from Philly Drag Mafia's campy, comedy from Dominique Lee, as well as an appearance from Miss Redd.

The event will culminate with a street fashion show at noon.

For more information, visit the Merchantville Pride Day Facebook page.

Haddon Township Pride 2023

June 8-9, 2023

Location: Haddon Township, N.J.

The 3rd annual Haddon Township Pride Parade + Events (HT PRIDE) is getting ready to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community. this year's theme is "Educate + Celebrate."

There will be a variety of events to create connections, show support and share resources.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a parade and afterparty. The parade will begin at the corner of Crystal Lake and Haddon Avenues, and end at Haddon Square, where you will find music, entertainment, dancing, food and drinks!

Then on Friday, June 9, join in for the "Progress Community Night" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Haddon Square. The event will celebrate the progress made by LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and learn about LGBTQIA+ history. There will also be local LGBTQIA+-friendly vendors and allies.

On Saturday, June 10, come out for the "Drag Queen Story Event." More details on the story event to follow.

For more information, visit the HT Pride Parade + Event website.