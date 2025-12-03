SEPTA and union workers to resume contract negotiations as strike threat looms

Contract negotiations are set to resume Wednesday between SEPTA and the union representing thousands of workers, more than three weeks after the union voted to authorize a strike.

Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents 5,000 subway, trolley and bus operators and mechanics, is scheduled to meet with SEPTA at 10 a.m.

The union has been working without a contract since Nov. 7. Sticking points of the current negotiations include better sick pay for workers and a two-year contract, instead of just one.

If a deal can't be met, John Samuelsen, international president of TWU, warned that a strike could "shut Philly down."

"We all authorize a strike," SEPTA body mechanic Lyle Smith said last month. "If it happens, it happens. Sorry for the public, but we gotta do what we gotta do for our families."

Meanwhile, funding and reliability challenges continue to loom large over SEPTA. Its trolley tunnel is scheduled to stay shut down through the end of the week for repairs, while Regional Rail lines continue to see delays because of federally mandated inspections and repairs on its Silverliner IV rail cars.

SEPTA was originally given until Friday, Dec. 5 to install thermal detection systems on the cars, but told CBS News Philadelphia Wednesday morning that the agency won't meet that deadline because of a supply shortage.

"We expect 20-30 cars will still need to be completed," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

However, Busch said SEPTA won't be penalized by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Later this week, SEPTA will receive a delivery of rail cars loaned from Maryland Area Rail Commuter to help fill out trains while the work on SEPTA's rail cars is completed. A spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia Amtrak is transporting the cars up to 30th Street Station from Maryland. The exact timing of the delivery is still being worked out.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Nov. 24 an injection of nearly $220 million in capital funds to SEPTA for safety and infrastructure improvements. Shapiro described the cash as a short-term fix after Pennsylvania's legislature passed a state budget passed without additional transit funding.

"I will keep fighting for additional recurring funding for mass transit in Harrisburg so that we can invest in mass transit systems, including SEPTA, all across the commonwealth," he said.