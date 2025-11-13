Multiple SEPTA trains into Center City Philadelphia canceled due to signal issues Thursday

Multiple SEPTA Regional Rail trains are canceled Thursday morning due to signal issues, SEPTA said on social media.

Affected trains are inbound to Center City. On X, SEPTA posted about cancellations on the Fox Chase line, Chestnut Hill West line and Airport line due to the signal issues. Delays of up to 30 minutes are also possible on these lines: Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Doylestown, Fox Chase, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Newark and West Trenton.

Signal issues have already been addressed on the Chestnut Hill West line as of 6 a.m., but there will still be residual delays.

SEPTA Regional Rail was already experiencing disruptions and cancellations due to the ongoing inspection work on Silverliner IV railcars.

The Federal Railroad Administration ordered SEPTA to inspect all of the railcars following five fires on the model since February. Federal officials initially gave SEPTA until Oct. 31 to complete the inspections, but that deadline was extended until Friday.