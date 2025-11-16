SEPTA workers vote to authorize strike, raising possibility of major transit disruptions

The union representing thousands of SEPTA workers voted to authorize a strike Sunday, raising the possibility of more transit disruptions across the Philadelphia region. The vote, held Sunday afternoon inside a packed South Philadelphia union hall, gives labor leaders the power to call a walkout if contract negotiations with SEPTA break down.

Hundreds of members of Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 filled the room as union leadership outlined their grievances and their strategy. The union represents about 5,000 SEPTA employees, including bus, subway and trolley operators, as well as mechanics.

"If SEPTA doesn't put money on the table, we're going to shut Philly down," said John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union. "We're going to shut it down. That's what's going to happen."

Workers have been without a contract since November 7. Among the biggest issues at the bargaining table is sick pay.

"Some of our members have a sick book and some of our members don't have a sick book," TWU Local 234 President Will Vera said. "It makes it difficult to come to work and not exercise all of our days."

The union is also pushing for a two-year contract instead of a one-year agreement.

"We all authorize a strike," SEPTA body mechanic Lyle Smith said. "If it happens, it happens. Sorry for the public, but we gotta do what we gotta do for our families."

In a statement, SEPTA said in part: "We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system."

The potential strike comes at a challenging time for the transit agency. SEPTA is facing a major budget shortfall, and Pennsylvania's newly passed state budget did not include additional transit funding.

Meanwhile, Regional Rail service has been strained due to a number of fires involving Silverliner IV cars earlier this year. On Friday, SEPTA finished inspecting all 223 cars. It's work that caused trains to be temporarily removed from service, which resulted in delays and cancellations. Now the agency is racing to meet a December 5 federal deadline to install thermal protection circuits designed to detect overheating before fires start.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday that the agency expects fewer cancellations due to railcar inspections this week. However, "tomorrow we are pre-cancelling 12 trips on the Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines," Busch said.

Now, a strike could affect hundreds of thousands of riders who rely on SEPTA every day.

"If there's a strike and we have to find other ways to get around the city, which we only depend on SEPTA because we only have that one transportation," SEPTA rider Marci M. said.

Union officials emphasized that the vote does not mean a strike is immediate, but it does increase pressure on ongoing negotiations. Both sides are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.