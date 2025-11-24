Gov. Shapiro announces nearly $220 million in capital funding for SEPTA

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday announced nearly $220 million in capital funding for SEPTA. The money is a massive safety and infrastructure boost for the transit authority after months of warnings about aging trains and trolleys.

The breakdown includes:

$95 million to fix SEPTA's Silverliner IV

$17 million for extra railcars purchased from Canada

$48.4 million to replace trolley wires and tunnel systems

$51.5 million to upgrade escalators and SEPTA's control center

$8 million for new parts on the Broad Street and Norristown High-Speed lines

The Shapiro administration says the money lets SEPTA finally comply with federal safety orders and keeps existing fleets running while new railcars and trolleys are built.

Shapiro says this is a fast emergency capital infusion, but it's not a long-term fix.

Shapiro is still pushing Republicans in Harrisburg for recurring mass transit funding for the nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians who ride SEPTA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.