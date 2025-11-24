SEPTA resumes express service on evening Regional Rail trains, delays still expected during morning rush

After weeks of delays and cancellations, some relief is on the way for Regional Rail commuters.

SEPTA announced Sunday that express service will resume on all trains during the evening rush starting Monday night. However, morning rush trains will continue to make all local stops.

The transit agency says riders should still expect crowded trains and skipped stations, and service could be canceled or delayed.

SEPTA's service has been rocked by federally mandated safety upgrades on its Silverliner IV railcars over the past month. The Department of Transportation ordered the safety checks in early October after five cars caught fire in the Philadelphia area since February.

More than 200 Regional Railcars were taken out of service for inspections, and many still need additional maintenance before they can start transporting passengers. Railcars are also being outfitted with thermal protection circuits, which can detect if a car is overheating.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll are holding a press conference with transit leaders to discuss new actions by the state to support SEPTA's safety upgrades.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live online, on our streaming platforms and on YouTube.