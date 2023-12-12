SEPTA, transit police end contract negotiations Tuesday; possible strike on the horizon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Negotiations between the FOTP Lodge 109, the union representing SEPTA's police officers, and SEPTA concluded without a deal on Tuesday, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the FOTP will poll their members Wednesday on the latest proposal and SEPTA expects that to take until Wednesday night. SEPTA police won't go on strike Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier Tuesday, union vice president Troy Parham said any contract negotiation centers around three things: wages, benefits and the term of the contract. Parham said both sides have agreed on wages and benefits, but they're stuck on the term of the contract.

Parham said SEPTA wants a 44-month contract, but the union is demanding a 36-month contract.

The union rejects the longer contract because that would delay the timing of salary increases.

"We don't want the public to be caught in the middle of this and at the end of the day, their safety is paramount," Parham said. "That's what we want to do. But at the same token, we don't want to get taken advantage of either."

If SEPTA police go on strike, that means officers won't be walking up and down subway platforms or responding to incidents on the train or bus. But, there is a plan for other officers in the Philadelphia area to fill the void left by SEPTA officers if a strike happens.

The union initially planned on going on strike on Nov. 20 if no deal was reached, but extended the deadline to Dec. 13 in a good-faith effort.

The negotiations come as many riders don't feel safe using the transportation service.

On Tuesday, a man was charged with attempted murder for stabbing another man at Upper Darby's 69th Street Transportation Center.

In November, a man was shot by SEPTA police after he allegedly stabbed three people at the Walnut-Locust Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

If transit police go on strike, it won't be the first time. They also went on strike in 2019 and 2012.