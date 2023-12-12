SEPTA, transit police enter final day of contract negotiations before possible strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Contract negotiations between SEPTA and Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, the union representing the transit authority's police officers, will continue Tuesday. If no deal is reached, transit officers could strike on Wednesday.

Tuesday is the final bargaining session between SEPTA's management and the FOTP Lodge 109. The union plans to vote Wednesday on SEPTA's offer, and if it isn't approved, the union claims the officers will immediately go on strike.

One of the big sticking points is salary. According to the union, SEPTA's transit police are getting less pay than Amtrak police, Temple University police and county police officers.

The union says it was originally planning to strike on Nov. 20 if no deal was reached but extended the deadline to Dec. 13 in a good-faith effort.

Little progress has been made over the last month. Transit police say they've been working without a contract since March.

Both sides are hoping to reach an agreement on a new contract on Tuesday, but a SEPTA spokesperson says there is a contingency plan in place if that doesn't happen.

"In addition to having local police to help us with patrols and check-ins and response, we would have all of our supervisory SEPTA police officers would be out patrolling on the system," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. "So it's a mix of those resources coming together to give us the coverage we need. Again, not an ideal scenario, not one that anybody wants to see happen, but we do have to have a plan to ensure safety and security for riders if we do end up with a strike."

If transit police go on strike, it won't be the first time. They also went on strike in 2019 and 2012.