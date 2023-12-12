Person stabbed inside 69th Street Transportation Center in Delaware County

Digital Brief: December 12, 2023 (AM)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A person was stabbed Tuesday inside the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby, SEPTA said. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA believes the suspect escaped the transportation center on an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train.

There's no word on the stabbing victim's condition.

SEPTA said the portion of the terminal where the stabbing happened was closed but the rest of the transportation center remains open.

Philadelphia, Upper Darby and SEPTA police are on scene at 69th Street.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing.

The Market-Frankford Line operated with delays after the stabbing but has since resumed normal operations, SEPTA said.

The stabbing comes as a SEPTA Transit Police strike looms. SEPTA and the union representing its police officers are entering the final day of bargaining on a new contract. The union says transit officers could strike Wednesday if a deal isn't agreed upon.

On Monday, a man who allegedly stabbed three people at a subway platform in Philadelphia died after being shot by a SEPTA police officer.