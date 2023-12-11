Man shot by SEPTA police officer in Philadelphia after triple stabbing at Walnut-Locust dies

SEPTA Police could go on strike later this week if a deal isn't reached

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was shot by a SEPTA police officer outside City Hall after he allegedly stabbed three people at a Philadelphia subway platform died from his injuries, a SEPTA spokesperson said on Monday night.

On Nov. 27, SEPTA Transit Police said the man stabbed three people on the northbound platform of the Walnut-Locust station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

A female unarmed SEPTA security guard was stabbed in the neck, along with two other subway passengers, police said. Authorities said the victims were all OK following the stabbing.

After the incident at Walnut-Locust, police said responding officers located the stabbing suspect near City Hall. After a brief chase and unsuccessfully deploying a taser, a SEPTA police officer fired at the man while he was wielding a knife, according to police.

Police claimed they recovered two knives from the man on the night of the stabbing.

The motive for the stabbing was unclear at the time, but police said it appeared to be unprovoked. SEPTA Transit Police Chief Chuck Lawson said surveillance video from the stabbing showed the man making "slashing motions" with the knife to people at Walnut-Locust.

The stabbing happened as the union representing SEPTA's police officers and SEPTA were negotiating a new contract. The union hit pause on plans to strike in late November, but they're set to meet this week.

The union says they will meet with SEPTA a for negotiations on Tuesday and then review the final offer on Wednesday.

In a statement, SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia talks have been ongoing for a few weeks and they'll continue to negotiate in the hopes of reaching an agreement.