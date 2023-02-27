Sen. Fetterman still in treatment, staying up on Senate business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman remains in the hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression but is staying up to date on Senate business, his communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement Monday.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15 to receive treatment.

"John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," Calvello said. "He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news. Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks." "We understand the intense interest in John's status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes," Calvello added. "However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update."

Before agreeing to treatment for clinical depression, Fetterman was in George Washington University Hospital after he was feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke just before the Pennsylvania Democratic primary in 2022.

Fetterman's stroke became an issue during campaign, and forced him to use auditory processing devices to understand questions and he had difficulty speaking.

Fetterman also underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

Fetterman went on to beat GOP nominee Mehmet Oz to win the seat that was held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.