Mental Health Resources
If you're struggling emotionally and need to talk to someone, you're not alone. Talking about our emotional struggles is the first step to feeling better. You can start by talking openly with a friend or family member, reaching out to a mental health professional or using one of the free, confidential resources below.
Mental Health Resources:
- Mental Health is Health is an MTV Entertainment Group initiative rooted in the reality that we all have mental health and need to take care of it like we do our physical health. The initiative aims to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health. Click here for more information on the initiative.
- Tips for Parents: How to talk with our kids about a mass shooting
- The Lifeline: Call 24/7 for a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor. Call 800-273-TALK (8255).
- Crisis Text Line: Have a free, confidential chat with a trained counselor. Available 24/7. Text ACTION to 741-741
- Trans Lifeline: A peer support phone service run by trans people for the trans community, that operates from 10am to 5am EST.Call Line 877-565-8860.
- Trevor Lifeline: A safe, judgement free support service for LGBTQ and questioning youth who are struggling or thinking about suicide. Available 24/7. Call Line 1-866-488-7386 or text "START" to 678-678
- Disaster Distress Helpline: A 24/7 hotline that provides immediate crisis counseling for people experiencing emotional distress related to a natural or human-caused disaster. Call Line 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746
- SAMHSA Treatment Locator: A free, confidential resource for finding therapists and other mental health professionals. Available 24/7. Visit the website or call 1-800-662-4357
- Outside the U.S? Find a Helpline here.
