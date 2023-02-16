John Fetterman checks into hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office announced on Thursday.

Fetterman was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for the United States Congress on Monday. Two days later, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed and Fetterman agreed, according to a release.

Fetterman has experienced depression on and off throughout his life, but it's become more severe in recent weeks, his office said.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," his office said in a release.

Last week, Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after he reported he was feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke just days before the Pennsylvania Democratic primary. He later went on to beat GOP nominee Mehmet Oz to win the seat that was held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey.

Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first.



Gisele Barreto Fetterman, John's wife, tweeted after the news and wrote in part:

"This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."

Fellow Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey tweeted that he was proud of Fetterman for getting the help that he needs.

"Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health," he wrote. "I am proud of [Fetterman] for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others. Terese and I are sending our prayers to John, Gisele, and the Fetterman family."

