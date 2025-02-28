Who is Scot Loeffler? Philadelphia Eagles hire new quarterbacks coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Bowling Green State University head coach Scot Loeffler as their new quarterbacks coach, the school announced Friday. Loeffler is the latest move to fill out the Eagles' offensive coaching staff after their Super Bowl LIX win.

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints after they demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. Moore then plucked Doug Nussmeier, his QBs coach in Philadelphia, with him to the Saints as his offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia replaced Moore by promoting Kevin Patullo from passing game coordinator and associate head coach to OC. Now, Loeffler will replace Nussmeier and work under Patullo.

Who is Scot Loeffler?

Scot Loeffler leaves Bowling Green State University after six seasons as the MAC program's head coach and three straight bowl appearances. The Falcons were 7-6 (6-2 in conference) in 2024 and lost to Arkansas State University in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

He helped rebuild BGSU, leading the university to back-to-back winning seasons in 2023 and 2024.

"Coach Loeffler has made a tremendous impact in rebuilding and reshaping BGSU Football, developing student-athletes and growing engagement across our learning community and the region," BGSU President Rodney Rogers said in the announcement.

"Scot has been dedicated to not only BGSU Football, but to all our student-athletes and BGSU Athletics, as well as our Falcon Marching Band and spirit programs," Rogers added. "He cares deeply about player development and student success, and we wish him all the best as he continues his coaching career in the NFL with the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles."

Loeffler began his coaching career in 1996 as a student assistant at Michigan but is no stranger to Philly.

After Temple hired Steve Addazio as head coach in 2011, Loeffler joined the Owls' staff as OC and QBs coach. He and Addazio worked together at the University of Florida.

Loeffler has both collegiate and NFL coaching experience. He served as the Detroit Lions' QBs coach in 2008. The 50-year-old has coached some big names throughout his career, including Tom Brady and former preseason Eagles QB Tim Tebow.