Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier joins Kellen Moore's staff as Saints offensive coordinator, report says

Doug Nussmeier is following Kellen Moore to New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach has joined Moore's staff as the Saints' offensive coordinator, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Moore left Philadelphia's coaching staff after helping the team win Super Bowl LIX 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It's not surprising that Nussmeier is heading to New Orleans on Moore's staff. The two have coached together on three different NFL teams, including the Eagles. Nussmeier was a quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers while Moore was the offensive coordinator of each team before the two joined the Eagles' staff for the 2024 season.

The Saints job will be the first time Nussmeier will be an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He has over 20 years of experience coaching football, including time at Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida as an offensive coordinator, but has never served in the role in the NFL.

The Eagles replaced Moore on Wednesday by promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. Patullo was the Eagles' passing game coordinator and associate head coach in 2024. It's unclear who will replace Nussmeier as the team's quarterbacks coach.

Nussmeier isn't the only member of the Eagles staff heading to New Orleans. Moore hired T.J. Paganetti, Philadelphia's run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach, according to Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football.

Eagles defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Christian Parker interviewed for the New Orleans defensive coordinator job, but 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley is the favorite to land that job.