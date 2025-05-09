Breezy, mostly sunny Saturday in Philadelphia area before warmer temperatures arrive for Mother's Day
After a rainy and chilly day (for May) on Friday, the weekend will return to sunshine and mild temps.
It's now looking to stay dry for the Lung Force Walk Saturday morning, and then even warmer for Mother's Day Sunday, with highs near 80 degrees, a beautiful day for Mother's Day Brunch outdoors!
The only thing to note will be the breezy conditions on Saturday. Northwest winds may gust as high as 30 mph during the day as the storm system continues to push out of our region.
Monday will start off sunny, but your NEXT Weather Team will be tracking another disturbance by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, breezy. High of 74, low of 49
Sunday: Beautiful Mother's Day. High of 78, low of 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 83, low of 54
Tuesday: PM Showers. High of 70, low of 61
Wednesday: Showers. High of 75, low of 62
Thursday: Showers. High of 80, low of 62
Friday: Showers or storms. High of 63, low of 64
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.