Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson land on injury report before New York Giants game

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and left guard Landon Dickerson both landed on the injury report on Monday before the team's Thursday night game vs. the New York Giants.

The Eagles didn't have a practice on Monday, and the injury report is an estimation.

Barkley was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, while Dickerson is dealing with an ankle injury. Barkley and Dickerson were each listed as did not participate, along with backup tight end Grant Calcaterra, who is dealing with an oblique injury.

NFL Network reported on Monday that Barkley had general soreness after the Broncos game and that he's expected to play on Thursday against his former team.

Dickerson and Calcaterra both exited Sunday's Week 5 loss against the Denver Broncos as the Birds fell to 4-1 on the 2025 season.

Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) each landed on the injury report as limited participants. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, whose practice window opened last week, was listed as a full participant on Monday.

Dickerson has dealt with multiple injuries so far in the 2025 season. In training camp, Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury and underwent surgery in August. Dickerson has also dealt with a back injury, which popped up on the injury report before Week 1 and Week 2.

Through five games, Barkley and the Eagles' rushing attack hasn't looked like it did in his historic 2024 season. Barkley has 267 rushing yards and is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry with four total touchdowns.