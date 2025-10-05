Landon Dickerson exits Philadelphia Eagles' loss to Denver Broncos with ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson exited Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

Dickerson sustained the ankle injury after it looked like his left ankle was rolled up on during a play in the first quarter. He was replaced by Bret Toth and eventually ruled out.

Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra also left the game with an oblique injury. He had two catches for 18 yards in the loss.

Dickerson was spotted after the game walking with a limp and his left ankle taped, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.

Dickerson has dealt with multiple injuries so far in the 2025 season and hasn't appeared to be at 100%.

In training camp, Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury and underwent surgery in August. He was able to return weeks later before the season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Along with Sunday's ankle injury, Dickerson has also dealt with a back injury, which popped up on the injury report before Week 1 and Week 2.

So far in the 2025 season, Philadelphia's offense has been inconsistent, and the team hasn't been able to get the running game going. The explosive runs with Saquon Barkley from last season have been nowhere to be found. In Sunday's loss, Barkley only had six carries for 30 yards and the team averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

The seriousness of Dickerson and Calcaterra's injuries aren't known at this time, but it could put the two in jeopardy for Week 6 on Thursday night against the New York Giants.