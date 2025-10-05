Philadelphia Eagles blow two-score lead, suffer first loss of 2025 season in Week 5 vs. Denver Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles blew a two-score lead and lost to the Denver Broncos, 21-17, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to suffer their first loss of the season.

The Eagles had a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter, but then Denver scored 18 straight points, including a two-point conversion to wide receiver Troy Franklin after tight end Evan Engram scored on an 11-yard touchdown.

Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdowns in the loss to Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles will face the New York Giants in Week 6 on Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.