Fresh off his Masters win, Rory McIlroy commits to Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Rory McIlroy, the newly minted Masters champion and sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam, is heading to Philadelphia next month for the PGA Tour's Truist Championship.

The Tour announced McIlroy committed to the event in a social media post just two days after his victory in Augusta, Georgia. McIlroy previously won the Truist Championship in 2024, 2021, 2015 and 2010, when he was just 20 years old. Other past winners include Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.

The 2025 Truist Championship will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course from May 7-11. You can watch the championship on CBS from May 10-11.

Historic Philadelphia country club to host PGA Tour's 2025 Truist Championship

While Friday and Saturday grounds tickets are currently sold out on the tournament's primary page, they could still be available via Ticketmaster, Truist Championship's verified resale site. Grounds tickets are still available for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Founded in 1854 by University of Pennsylvania alumni, the Philadelphia Cricket Club is the nation's oldest country club. Its Wissahickon Golf Course opened in 1922 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

The Truist Championship is typically played at the Quail Hallow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, but moved to the historic Philadelphia-area venue this year because Quail Hallow is hosting the PGA Championship from May 12-18.