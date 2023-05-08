NJ community mourns Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler's death

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey community is mourning the death of Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler, who died Sunday nearly two months after he was shot. Law enforcement agencies from the area held a procession in his honor.

Police stood side by side during Shisler's procession Sunday evening.

It's a moment police chaplain Scott Borsky prayed would never happen.

"He will never be, never be forgotten," Borsky said.

A sea of red and blue lights made its way toward the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where police say Shisler died Sunday.

Borsky would often visit Shisler and his family members while he was being treated at Cooper Hospital before he was moved last week to Penn.

"Because Penn has certain medical equipment that Cooper simply didn't have," Borsky said.

The procession ended at the Philadelphia Police headquarters, where officers and family members embraced each other as they watched his body be carried to the medical examiner's office.

"Some people have a mission and a purpose in life," Borsky said, "and Bobby's mission was to keep us secure, keep us safe."

Police say Shisler died after succumbing to his injuries following a shooting while stopping a pedestrian on Delsea Drive on March 10.

"He was born in that community," Borsky said. "He lived in that community. He worked in that community each and every day and protected that community."

Philadelphia Police escort the body of fallen Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Center City.

Officer Shisler died earlier Sunday after a valiant battle. He was shot in the line of duty in March.

📷: Jackie Raible @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/a6b4CVWMJl — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 8, 2023

His death sparking a moment of unity.

"There's a term that they've coined Deptford strong, Shisler Strong," Borsky said, "and his family can hold onto that."

A strength that can be felt from South Jersey to Philadelphia.

Shisler's funeral arrangements have yet to be released.