Police officer shot in Deptford Township, N.J.: sources

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A police officer has been shot in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia. It happened Friday afternoon.

Sources say the officer is in surgery at Cooper University Hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives are at two different locations -- Doman Avenue and Delsea Drive and Central Avenue and Delsea Drive.

BREAKING: Sources confirm to #CBS3 a police officer has been shot in Deptford Township. I’m told the officer is in surgery now. We are working to learn the officer’s condition. Sources say there is no threat to the public at this time. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/EZcPFbztCn — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 10, 2023

According to sources, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Sources say the officer or officers may have been involved in a foot chase.

Local businesses were told to lock their doors at the height of the shooting, sources say.

MORE BREAKING: Eyewitnesses tell us via phone police were involved in a foot chase and told businesses to lock their doors. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 10, 2023

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Some investigators were seen at the hospital focusing on a black SUV. They appeared to take photos and looked inside the driver's side door.

Some investigators are the hospital and focusing their attention on this black SUV. We saw one detective taking photos of it and appearing to look inside the driver’s side door @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Vh9KtGd7rX — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 10, 2023

The New Jersey Office of Attorney General is handling the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.