Police officer shot in Deptford Township, N.J.: sources
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A police officer has been shot in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia. It happened Friday afternoon.
Sources say the officer is in surgery at Cooper University Hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown at this time.
Detectives are at two different locations -- Doman Avenue and Delsea Drive and Central Avenue and Delsea Drive.
According to sources, there is no threat to the public at this time.
Sources say the officer or officers may have been involved in a foot chase.
Local businesses were told to lock their doors at the height of the shooting, sources say.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Some investigators were seen at the hospital focusing on a black SUV. They appeared to take photos and looked inside the driver's side door.
The New Jersey Office of Attorney General is handling the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
