Shisler Strong: Wounded officer continues to get support from Deptford community

Shisler Strong: Wounded officer continues to get support from Deptford and around the country

Shisler Strong: Wounded officer continues to get support from Deptford and around the country

Shisler Strong: Wounded officer continues to get support from Deptford and around the country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're hearing from two close friends of Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler. They call the support being shown in the community nothing short of amazing.

Shisler remains hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty and is still fighting to recover.

"There's not a day that's gone by where we haven't thought about him," Steve Mitropoulos said.

Mitropoulos hasn't been able to talk with his close friend Shisler for nearly eight weeks but the support he's showing for the Deptford police officer and his family speaks volumes.

"To be able to give back to him...I know if the roles were reversed he'd be doing the same thing," Mitropoulos said.

Mitropoulous is Shisler's nutrition and training coach and helped prep him for his first bodybuilding show, which Shisler won the novice heavyweight category in 2021.

Now, he's helping raise money for Shisler, who's fighting in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty and critically injured on March 10.

"We hit 36 states across the country so far in sales, over 500 items just under $5,000 for him since 10 a.m. yesterday," Mitropoulous said.

Close friends of Deptford Ofc Bobby Shisler launched a website selling t-shirts/hats/banners to help raise money towards his recovery. Shisler was shot in the line of duty 8 weeks ago and critically injured. @CBSPhiladelphia @ 6. #ShislerStrong https://t.co/XwE2drNOgi pic.twitter.com/UOyBzDONfP — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) May 4, 2023

Mitropoulous, along with Shisler's friend and chiropractor, Umar Nisar launched a website Wednesday selling banners, hats and t-shirts.

A fundraiser that's personal but also special.

"Oftentimes people say there's a lot of bad in the world, but there's a lot of good and I think the good outweighs the bad a lot, and this is one of those moments you can see that," Nisar said.

Shisler Strong has become a movement in South Jersey as friends and families rally around the officer encouraging him to keep fighting.

"I wish everyone could see...he could see the support...it's amazing," Mitropoulous said.

The website will be live through the month of May then all the proceeds will go directly to Shisler.