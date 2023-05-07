Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler dies nearly 2 months after being shot

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Bobby Shisler, the Deptford police officer who was shot on the job in March, succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday at the University of Pennsylvania , the Deptford Police Department said.

Shisler was a four-year veteran of the Deptford Police Department. He was described as a lifelong resident of the township and a tireless volunteer.

The Deptford Police Department said in a statement on their Facebook page that "our deepest sympathies are with the Shisler family during this difficult time of bereavement. Though nothing can take away the pain of his passing, Bobby's incredible strength and bravery will be an unforgettable example of being Deptford Strong. He was the best of ALL of us."

A statement from Chief Joseph Smith of the Deptford Township Police Department. Posted by Deptford Township Police Department on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Shisler was wounded in a shooting with a suspect on Doman Avenue during a pedestrian stop in March. The suspect later died on the scene.

Shisler suffered critical injuries following the shooting and has been getting treated ever since the incident.

After the shooting, the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association says three officers applied a tourniquet and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The community rallied around Shisler following the shooting.

Deptford raised thousands of dollars in March to support Shisler.

The community in Deptford also held a blood drive for Shisler. Over 100 people came out to the Almonesson Lake Fire Company to donate blood through the Red Cross.

Last week, the Deptford Police Department held a lawn sign fundraiser to support Shisler and his family.