Bobby Shisler: Deptford police officer's body being taken back to N.J.

Procession to be held for fallen Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A procession for fallen Deptford Township Police officer Bobby Shisler is happening later Tuesday morning.

A transferral service will happen Tuesday at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. From there, Shisler's body will then be taken to Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford, N.J.

The procession begins in Philadelphia at 9 a.m.

According to the department, anyone who would like to see the Honorable Transfer reach its destination should line Delsea Drive, between Cooper Street and Herman Avenue, any time after 9:45 this morning.

Delsea Drive will be blocked off between Cooper Street and Brenner Drive for approximately 45 minutes.

On Sunday, Shisler succumbed to injuries he received in a March 10 shooting following a pedestrian stop on Doman Avenue in Deptford. He and a suspect exchanged gunfire and the 24-year-old man later died on the scene.

Shisler suffered critical injuries following the shooting and had been getting treated ever since the incident. Last week, he was transferred from Cooper University Hospital in Camden to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

His body was taken in a procession from that hospital to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office later on Sunday.

On Monday, mourners gathered outside the Deptford Township Municipal Building to remember Shisler. Many showed up to a memorial at the building spontaneously, saying they were numb over the loss.

The community had rallied around Shisler following the shooting, holding a blood drive for him and raising thousands of dollars in fundraisers and by selling lawn signs.

Shisler's death was the first line-of-duty death in Deptford Police Department history.

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.