Rhys Hoskins to undergo surgery to repair torn ACL Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will undergo surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Thursday. The Phillies say Hoskins' surgery will be performed by Dr. Steve Singleton in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hoskins tore his left ACL last week in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

The first baseman was carted off the field after he fell to the ground attempting to back up to play a chopper.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will undergo left ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, 3/30 in Fort Worth, TX preformed by Dr. Steve Singleton. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2023

"That guy is basically the Mayor of Philadelphia in my eyes," pitcher Bailey Falter told reporters last week. "In my eyes he is Mr. Philly."

The 30-year-old Hoskins is expected to miss the season.

Dr. Arthur Bartolozzi, who is renowned in sports medicine, told CBS News Philadelphia last week recovery from ACL surgery is estimated to be between six to ninth months.

Hoskins, who's in the final year of his contract, had 30 home runs and 79 RBIs last season.

The Phillies open the season Thursday in Texas against the Rangers.