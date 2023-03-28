Watch CBS News
Phillies home opener: What's new to eat at Citizens Bank Park?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Opening Day is just two days away and the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener is next Thursday. With that, comes new ballpark food and we're getting a taste of what's fresh at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Aramark on Monday unveiled some new snacks on deck at the Bank.

The new food items include "Uncle Charlie's Steaks," which are cheesesteaks named after Phillies legend and World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel.

phillies-news-food.jpg
Aramark

You can also dig into South Philly Disco Fries, which are fries topped with roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

And there's a new take on popcorn.

The Mexican street popcorn is topped with spices, lime and cheese.

You can taste all the new treats starting next Thursday when the Phillies open up their home slate against the Cincinnati Reds.

